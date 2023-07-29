Disney+ Hotstar Can Soon Limit Account Sharing with a Lot of People

By now, most of you would be aware of the password-sharing crackdown from Netflix that first came to light last year. This became a reality on July 20, 2023, when Netflix started sending out official emails to users in India and more regions. And now it seems like Disney+ Hotstar is also looking to follow in the footsteps of Netflix. Keep reading to know more.

Disney+ Hotstar Password Crackdown Incoming!

In its latest report, Reuters states that Disney+ Hotstar, one of the popular streaming platforms in India is looking to enforce a new password-sharing policy in the country. This new policy will limit its premium users to only four devices.

We checked for this and it looks like the streaming platform has already started enforcing this policy in India. The Premium subscription is now restricted to only 4 devices as opposed to the earlier limit of 10 devices. This change can be seen on the OTT’s website. Although, there’s no official word from Disney+ Hotstar yet.

That said, a source close to Reuters revealed that existing Premium users can still log into 10 devices and this implementation will be enforced upon them by the end of this year. This move has been brought forth with the hope that customers will purchase their individual accounts instead of relying on others. It remains to be seen if this limit applies to other Disney+ Hotstar plans.

For those who don’t know, Disney+ Hotstar offers a Super Plan at Rs 899 per year and a Premium Plan at Rs 1,499 per year or Rs 299 per month. As for Android and iOS users, there is an additional Mobile Plan that will let you either pay Rs 149 for 3 months or Rs 499 for a year. With the Premium Plan, you will gain access to the entire library of Disney+ Hotstar with the ability to watch content on both your laptop and your smart TV. You will also be able to stream content at 4K 2080p with Dolby Atmos support and enjoy advertisement-free content (except for sports).

So, what are your thoughts on this latest development? Do you think this will reduce the user base of the OTT platform? Will you prefer Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium Plan moving forward? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.