The IPL season is back and as usual, Reliance Jio has launched new Cricket plans. Confirming rumors, Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to launch ‘Cricket Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans that offer complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP membership.

The company has launched two new plans priced at ₹499 and ₹777. These plans offer 1 year of Disney+Hotstar VIP through which you can watch IPL 2020 at no extra cost. For those unaware, Disney+Hotstar VIP usually costs ₹399 for an annual subscription.

The ₹499 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily FUP exceeding which will limit the speed at 64 Kbps. The plan offers 56 days of validity. It is worth noting that you will not be getting voice or SMS benefits with this plan.

On the other hand, the ₹777 plan offers 1.5GB daily data and an additional 5GB of data that kicks in once you exhaust the daily limit. You get 100 SMS per day, unlimited on-net calls and 3000 minutes FUP for Jio to non-Jio calls with this one. The plan is valid for 84 days.

Apart from these two plans, you also get the free Disney+Hotstar subscription with the ₹401 plan and ₹2599 plan. These plans were added a couple of months back. Jio has also retained complimentary Disney+Hotstar with its ₹1208, ₹1206, ₹1004, and ₹612 data vouchers.

To recall, the ₹612 data voucher offers a total of 72GB data and 6000 minutes of off-net calls, ₹1004 add-on offers 200 GB for 120 days(50GB per month), ₹1206 data voucher comes with 240 GB data for 180 days(40GB per month), and ₹1208 add-on offers 240GB of data for 240 days(30GB per month).