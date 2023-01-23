Airtel Now Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar with These Prepaid Plans

Airtel has started offering a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with three new prepaid plans in India. These include the Rs 719, the Rs 799, and the Rs 999 plans, which are in addition to the existing four Disney+ Hotstar plans by the telecom operator. Have a look at the details below.

New Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Plans: Details

Airtel’s Rs 719, Rs 799, and Rs 999 plans now include three months of Disney+ Hotstar on the Airtel app and web.

The plan costing Rs 719 offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. There’s access to the Airtel Xstream app, Apollo 24×7, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music app, a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag, and the recently introduced RewardsMini subscription. The plan has a validity of 84 days. The Rs 799 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 719 plan but has an increased validity of 90 days. Plus, it doesn’t include the RewardsMini subscription.

The Rs 999 plan includes 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited calls. It also provides users with the RewardsMini subscription, a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag, Apollo 24×7, the Wynk Music app, and free Hellotunes. Besides free access to Disney+ Hotstar, it also offers free Amazon Prime Video for 84 days. The plan will be valid for 84 days.

These new Disney+ Hotstar plans come in addition to the existing Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 839, and Rs 3,359 ones. The Rs 399 includes 2.5GB of data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, Apollo 24×7, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag for 28 days. The Rs 499 has the same benefits as the Rs 399, except for 3GB of daily data.

Speaking of the Rs 839 pack offers 2GB of data a day, 100 SMS a day, unlimited calls, and the RewardsMini subscription for 84 days. The other perks remain the same as the aforementioned plans. The Rs 3,359 provides 2.5GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and a year’s Amazon Prime Video mobile edition for 365 days. It also offers Apollo 24×7, a cashback on FASTag, Wynk Music, and free Hellotunes.

The Rs 719, Rs 799, and Rs 999 prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar can now be purchased via Airtel’s website or the Airtel Thanks app.