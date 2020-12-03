While the ministry is giving PUBG officials a cold shoulder, the game’s Atmanirbhar rival, FAU-G, is gearing up for a mammoth launch later this month. After months of teasing, the game finally went up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store earlier this week. And well, it looks like a lot of netizens are eager to try it out. Within just 24 hours, more than 1 million Android users have registered their interest to try out this patriotic game.

FAU-G developer, Bengaluru-based nCore Games, shared this milestone on Twitter last evening. It revealed that the upcoming story-driven FPS game has garnered 1.06 million pre-registrations in the first 24 hours. The tweet’s caption reads: “Thank you for a fantastic response! Highest number of pre-registrations in India in less than 24 hours! 1+ million and counting…”

While the Play Store listing revealed that you will represent an elite fighting group, FAU-G (short for Fearless and United Guards) who protect the nation’s pride and sovereignty at the northern border. You will engage with enemies who try to invade India. The company hasn’t shared an official gameplay trailer. But, we did get a first look at the home screen and graphics in the Play Store listing.

FAU-G will initially support only a story-driven mode, with the first level featuring the skirmish between the Indian and Chinese forces at Galwan Valley. The developers are planning to introduce a battle royale mode down the road. It will be interesting to see whether FAU-G will be as intuitive and interactive as PUBG Mobile or not.

Now, while you are eagerly waiting for PUBG Mobile to make its India comeback, give this homegrown game a try by pre-registering using this link right here. FAU-G will be downloaded automatically on your Android phone when it becomes available, possibly before the end of this year. FAU-G was initially said to launch in October, but has since faced multiple delays and should arrive before the end of 2020.