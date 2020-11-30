Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India close to three months ago, the netizens have been looking forward to a homegrown ‘Atmanirbhar’ alternative. Dubbed FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards, has been in the works for a long time and teased online on multiple occasions. And today, on the occasion of Gurupurab, FAU-G is now up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

FAU-G Pre-Registration Is Now Live

The developer of FAU-G, Bengaluru-based nCore Games, made the announcement via its official Twitter account a few hours ago. The game has earlier confirmed to arrive in the month of November. However, it seems like there will be one final delay and eager users can register their interest to be the first ones to play the game.

The pre-registration link for FAU-G going live on the Google Play Store suggests that the game launch is closer than ever before. You can see how to register for the game down below.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

This suggests that FAU-G will initially be available for Android users and eager iOS users might have to watch from the sidelines. The pre-registration link for Apple App Store has not gone live just yet.

FAU-G Gameplay Details

Apart from the pre-registration, FAU-G’s app description gives us a brief idea about what to expect from this homegrown PUBG Mobile alternative. “Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy.”

The Play Store listing not only reveals how you will fill the shoes of patriotic soldiers at the border but also gives us a brief look at the game’s homescreen UI. FAU-G will have a clean UI with your character front and center, a store button at the bottom left, and a ‘Play’ button at the bottom right. There will be two types of in-game currency as well – seen at the top right.

We still do not get a good glimpse at the gameplay but do know that the first level will see you set foot in Galwan Valley. For those unaware, Galwan Valley was the location where the Indian and Chinese forces skirmished, resulting in 20 Indian soldiers being martyred.

If you’re eager to play FAU-G when it launches in India, head to this link and register to receive a notification whenever the game goes live. You can also choose to have the game automatically installed on your smartphone.

It will be interesting to see whether PUBG Mobile’s India version will make its much-anticipated return before FAU-G or not. Also, will FAU-G’s story-driven gameplay be able to captivate the attention of netizens? Stay tuned for more information.