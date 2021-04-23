After bringing FAU-G to iPhones and iPads last month, developer nCore Games has now teased the long-awaited Team Deathmatch mode. The company has shared a cinematic teaser of the TDM mode along with the expected launch date for beta testers.

FAU-G Team Deathmatch Mode

According to a recent tweet on nCore Games’ official Twitter handle, FAU-G will get the 5 vs 5 TDM mode in beta sometime in June this year. The teaser highlights the availability of different weapons, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, SMGs, machine guns, and throwables along with the action-packed game sequence. This is unlike the initial story mode that involved playing with sticks and bare hands. Check out the teaser of TDM mode below:

The choice between good & evil is within us! On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, we present to u the cinematic teaser of FAU-G’s TDM Mode! Which side are you on? Beta Release–June21 #FAUG #AtmaNirbharBharat #RamNavami @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/f4naB5oJCY — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) April 21, 2021

Judging by the fact that the company has not teased the Free for All mode, one could assume that players will have to wait longer than June to get their hands on it. nCore Games has now been teasing the Team Deathmatch mode for nearly two months, and eager players will have to wait another two months to try it out.

nCore Games has not revealed the exact date of the beta release, but we could expect the company to highlight the specifics over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the mobile beta of Apex Legends, which could be the next big PUBG Mobile alternative in India, is all set to go live later this month. That’s something you could try out while you wait for FAU-G’s TDM mode.

So, will you consider giving FAU-G another shot when the TDM mode arrives, or are you better off with established titles like Call of Duty: Mobile? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.