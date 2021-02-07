Following the Indian government’s decision to ban the uber-popular Battle Royale, PUBG Mobile, along with many other Chinese apps, homegrown developers nCore Games announced the launch of FAU-G. The title finally released in India on its 72nd Republic Day for Android users. Now, the developers recently announced that FAU-G is available on the Google Play Store globally.

For the uninitiated, after India banned several Chinese games and apps like TikTok, PUBG Mobile, and hundreds of other apps, nCore Games announced to release a new third-person brawler game for the Indian market. The title, Fearless and United Guards, aka FAU-G gained a ton of popularity and garnered over 4 million pre-registrations before its final release.

When the game finally dropped on the 26th of January, it was exclusively available in India and amassed over 5 million downloads in the first 24 hours. Now, the developers, via a recent tweet (attached below), announced that FAU-G is now available to download on Android worldwide.

However, since its initial release, the game has been only available for Android users. The developers have been mum about the game’s iOS release. So, with the title now going global, we expect to see FAU-G launch on the App Store sooner rather than later.

Moreover, the game is also in its very early stages as several modes, such as the online battle royale mode and the team deathmatch mode, are still locked in the game. As a result, PUBG Mobile fans expressed their disappointment in the game’s review section that led to a decrease in the rating of the game.

Nonetheless, FAU-G is still the top downloaded game on the Google Play Store in India. And now, with the game gone global, it is expected to amass more players from all around the world.