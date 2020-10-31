From the company that brought you Mitron, a TikTok-like video app, comes a new app ‘Atmanirbhar Apps’ that aims to promote apps made in India. Much like Mitron, the app seems to urge the need for a self-reliant app ecosystem in India.

“Atmanirbhar Apps by Mitron is a free Application in which you can get Information about All Indian Branded Companies and their Products. By using this App, a user can get an idea about Atmanirbhar India. Our mission is to Justify the Mantra “Local For Vocal”. In this way, every true Indian can make a small contribution to the nation to grow more,” reads the app’s description.

Atmanirbhar Apps aggregates Indian apps across various categories including social, entertainment, local, utility, games, shopping, health, news, e-learning, and business. There is also a recommended section that features apps like Aarogya Setu, BHIM, Narendra Modi app, and Jio TV.

Alongside each app listing, you will see the size of the app, a brief description, and the number of Indians that support the app. Tapping on the ‘Get’ button present to the right corner redirects you to the Play Store listing of the app. On top of all this, you even have the option to take a pledge to use Indian apps. The app lets you insert your photo into a set of templates and share it with your friends.

Atmanirbhar Apps is now available on Android. An iOS version seems unavailable for now. If using Indian apps is something that interests you, you can download the app from the link below.

Download Atmanirbhar Apps (Android)