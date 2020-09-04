The Indian government banned another 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile a couple of days back. Now, in an attempt to fill the Miramar-sized hole in our lives, it seems PUBG clones are already on their way. Actor Akshay Kumar today took to Twitter to share news about an upcoming game called ‘FAU-G’.
The game comes from Indian publisher nCore games, as a response to Prime Minister Modi’s call for ‘AtmaNirbhar Apps’. More likely, however, is the simple truth that people like playing PUBG-like games, and FAU-G is trying to capitalise on PUBG’s forced leave of absence in the country.
View this post on Instagram
Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United – Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG @vishygo #nCoreGames
Apparently, the game will also serve as something of an educational tool, teaching players about the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Indian defence services. Moreover, 20% of the revenue generated from the game will reportedly be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.
There’s not a lot known about the game to go on, as of now. All we have seen about the upcoming game is a poster, and that rather silly name “Fearless and United Guards”. Hopefully, we will get to know more about the game in the coming days.
However, I must admit, whether or not the game will be able to get any traction in a market that’s currently dominated by Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Mobile, is difficult to judge. Hopefully, the developers over at nCore are coming up with something interesting enough to get a decent number of people to give this game a try.