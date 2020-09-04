The Indian government banned another 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile a couple of days back. Now, in an attempt to fill the Miramar-sized hole in our lives, it seems PUBG clones are already on their way. Actor Akshay Kumar today took to Twitter to share news about an upcoming game called ‘FAU-G’.

The game comes from Indian publisher nCore games, as a response to Prime Minister Modi’s call for ‘AtmaNirbhar Apps’. More likely, however, is the simple truth that people like playing PUBG-like games, and FAU-G is trying to capitalise on PUBG’s forced leave of absence in the country.

Apparently, the game will also serve as something of an educational tool, teaching players about the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Indian defence services. Moreover, 20% of the revenue generated from the game will reportedly be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.

There’s not a lot known about the game to go on, as of now. All we have seen about the upcoming game is a poster, and that rather silly name “Fearless and United Guards”. Hopefully, we will get to know more about the game in the coming days.

However, I must admit, whether or not the game will be able to get any traction in a market that’s currently dominated by Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Mobile, is difficult to judge. Hopefully, the developers over at nCore are coming up with something interesting enough to get a decent number of people to give this game a try.