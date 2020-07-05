Apart from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, our Earth is suffering from heavy global warming for quite a long time now. As a result, electric vehicles are becoming more and more essential in several countries. However, one critical issue of EVs is the charging solution as owners have to constantly keep a lookout for the amount of remaining battery in their vehicles. Well, Electreon is a company that has come up with a charging solution that can charge an EV on-the-go.

The Israel-based company is currently at work to make the world’s first electrified road. A road that can charge a variety of electric vehicles while they are traveling on it. If this project becomes successful, then it will mark the end of charging stations for the EVs. In turn, it will make charging your EV easier than ever.

Now, the current road is being built in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel. It will stretch 1.2 miles (~ 2 km), from the University to the train station. And can charge any type of electric vehicle on-the-go, without any physical tethering. If the company can make this project successful, they plan to extend the road further into the city.

To make the charging solution work, the company is using coils. They are taking these coils and installing them under the ground to power the electric vehicles. Once these coils are under the road, it can send electrical signals to the “receivers” that the EVs already come with. The company can install coils for two-thirds of a mile in one night. So, developing these roads can take much less time than one can imagine.

We have seen many major companies Kia Motors and BMW take the necessary steps to improve EV charging. However, the above companies only came up with a better charging solution, not a better way to charge up the vehicles.

Now, Electreon, on the other hand, has come up with a much better way (literally!) to charge up electric cars and trucks. We have seen the company test out this kind of an electric-charging road two years ago in Sweden. However, at that time also, there were plans to implement the technology in several other countries like Germany and England. Now, finally, it is happening. And we might see the first electrified road in action as soon as the end of this summer.