Cab aggregator and ride hailing giant, Uber has announced that it’s laying off 600 employees in India. That’s about 25% of the company’s workforce in the country as it tries to cut costs.

The company’s job cuts in India affect customer support, marketing, legal, policy, and other departments. Apparently, the cuts are a part of the company’s global restructuring process that laid off 6,700 employees this month.

“These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month. Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so that we can look to the future with confidence,” said the company’s President for India and South Asia businesses.

According to Uber, the company is providing certain benefits to laid off employees. Uber says it’s giving them 10 to 12 weeks of salary, along with an additional 6 months of health insurance.

As the Coronavirus pandemic pushes the world into an extended period of lockdown, companies have been laying off employees to stay afloat. In fact, a recent report suggested that 90% of Indian startups are facing revenue loss due to the pandemic. Companies are laying off employees left and right. Uber’s competitor Ola recently laid off 1,400 employees in the country. Before that, Swiggy laid off 1,100 employees in India.