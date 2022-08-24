Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 EV Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the AMG EQS 53 electric car in India. This is the second electric vehicle (EV) in India after the Mercedes EQC EV and is the first under the car maker’s AMG portfolio. Here’s a look at the details to know.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53: Details

The new AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is an electric sedan, which comes with design details like the AMG-specific radiator grille, a rear with an AMG spoiler lip, and the 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels.

The interiors include 64 colors of ambient lighting, combined with the LED brightness of your choice. It also has the MICROCUT microfibre roof liner in black. The AMG EQS 53 comes with the MBUX Hyperscreen with three display, a first for India. These come with user-friendly UI and used AI for a more intuitive experience. There’s also support for services like games, in-car office, Car-to-X Communication, and navigation with electric intelligence.

There’s the inclusion of the AMG ceramic high-performance composite braking system. As for the performance part, the new Mercedes EV comes with a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery, which supports fast charging speeds of 200kW.

It supports a maximum torque of 1020 Nm, a maximum speed of 250km/h, and can go from 0 to 100kph in about 3.4 seconds. It has a maximum power of 720hp (560kW). There’s also a variant with the Dynamic Plus package with a maximum power of 751hp in the Race Start mode.

The electric car gets multi-link front and rear suspension, AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension, and more. Additionally, the AMG EQS 53 supports the Burmester 3D surround system.

Price and Availability

The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 is priced at a whopping Rs 2,45,00,000 (ex-showroom) in India and is currently the most expensive EV in India.

It has been launched as a CBU import model and an India-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is expected to launch during the festive season in the country.