Xiaomi EV Technology to be Unveiled on December 28

Ever since Xiaomi first announced that it would be making an electric car, the company has created quite a buzz in the market. Now, in line with previous statements, Xiaomi has officially announced a final year-end event, where it will talk about the technology that powers its upcoming EVs.

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Christmas day to announce the Xiaomi EV Technology launch event, which is scheduled for December 28 at 2:00 PM Beijing Time (11:30 AM IST or 10:00 PM PT). He specifically mentioned that the event will be just about the technology, and there will be no product launches. Xiaomi EV technology launch on Thursday at 2pm

— Lei Jun (@leijun) December 25, 2023

For quite some time, we have been hearing strong rumors about Xiaomi’s interest in capturing the EV market, and it seems, the company has made great strides in that direction. Xiaomi is confident in its developments and is now going to showcase its EV tech that is going to power the company’s automobiles in the future.

Recently, Xiaomi has been working with Chinese regulatory bodies to get the necessary approvals to manufacture EV cars. It’s no secret that the company has been vying for a slice of the market share from Tesla and BYD in the electric automobile space. It has now come to light that Xiaomi is likely going to release three variants of its EV cars — SU7 EV, SU7 Pro EV, and SU7 Max EV. First look at Xiaomi Car ✅

Model – SU7 Max#Xiaomi #Car #EV

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 17, 2023

Some alleged images of Xiaomi’s upcoming EV sedans have leaked on X. Going by the looks, the car does look like a head-turner, and I request the Xiaomi India team to invite me for a test ride. Some other leaks point out that all three variants are going to have 3000mm of wheelbase with 295 bhp of horsepower on the SU7 variant and a total of 664 bhp of power on the SU7 Pro and SU7 Max models. The Pro and Max models have double electric motors whereas the SU7 has a single electric motor.

So are you excited for the Xiaomi EV Technology launch and the new EV sedans? Let us know in the comment section below.