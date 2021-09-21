Download Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Flower and Plant-Themed Wallpapers Right Here!

When it comes to smartphone wallpapers, Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Pixel phones are known to ship some of the best system wallpapers. With the Pixel 6 series launch fast approaching, we are seeing a lot more leaks around Google’s upcoming flagship series. Previosuly, we shared the official punch-hole style wallpapers you will find on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, it seems like Google will ship the devices with more wallpapers than expected, and these follow a floral theme. So, here are more official Pixel 6 wallpapers that you can use on your device right now.

Now, before going to the wallpapers themselves, it is worth mentioning that the new wallpapers were discovered in the Google Wallpaper Images app on the Pixel 6 Pro by an anonymous XDA Developers source. As per XDA, the source that had acquired the wallpapers also shared information about the Pixel 6 hardware and the Google Tensor chip previously.

Now, coming to the wallpapers, there are 15 of them. All of them are pictures of plants and are taken by photographer Andrew Zuckerman. They come in both light and dark themes to match the system themes. You can check out the name of each of the Pixel 6 wallpapers right below.

Cattleya Orchid

Echeveria ‘Blue Prince’

Hellebores

Moth Orchid

Persian Lily

Pincushion Protea

Now, with that out of the way, check out the preview of these amazing plant-based wallpapers here:

Other than the 12 wallpapers with 2160 x 2400p resolution, there are three additional wallpapers with a 1440 x 3120p resolution that will come as default wallpapers for the 6 Pro variants. So go ahead and download these floral wallpaper to use on your Android or iOS phone right now. Do let us know your favorite wallpaper in the comments below.