Google Pixel 6 Pro Screen Flickering Issue Fix Is Coming with December Update

Google launched the Pixel 6 series last month and the device started shipping on October 28. Unlike previous Pixel releases that had odd hardware issues, the Pixel 6 lineup seems to not be facing major hardware troubles. However, some users have reported a screen flickering issue in Pixel 6 Pro that occurs in a specific scenario, and Google has promised to release a bugfix update next month.

Fix for Pixel 6 Pro Screen Flickering Issue

According to 9to5Google, some Pixel 6 Pro users have noticed that the screen starts flickering if they partially hold down the power button when the device is turned off. However, it won’t appear when you press and hold the power button to switch on the device and doesn’t last when the handset is on.

Google has acknowledged Pixel 6 Pro’s display residual light issue and has promised to fix it in the December software update. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the screen flickering bug is not a hardware issue. “To avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on,” wrote the company’s representative.

While you probably may not mind the screen flickering bug due to its limited scope, there are a few issues with the 6 Pro you should be aware of before purchasing the smartphone. Known Pixel 6 Pro issues include a slow fingerprint scanner, inconsistent auto-brightness response, hiccups in performance and photo processing speeds, and average battery life.

You could check the thread below from former Android Police Editor-in-Chief David Ruddock for some insights into what you should keep in mind before getting yourself a Pixel 6 Pro:

Pixel 6 Pro "concerning things you've heard" thread:



I'm going to go through some of the issues I've encountered so far and try to describe them in more detail for anyone who's still on the fence about this phone.— David Ruddock (@RDRv3) October 31, 2021

