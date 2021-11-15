Google Camera 8.4 Update Brings Some Pixel 6 Features to Older Pixel Phones

Google is rolling out an update to the Google Camera app that brings some new Pixel 6 camera features to older Pixel phones. The features in question include visual changes to the app’s home screen, manual exposure controls, and timer light.

The key change in Google Camera 8.4 update is the presence of a timer light toggle. When this feature is turned on, the rear camera LED flashes during the timer countdown. You can find this option under Advanced -> Timer light of Google Camera settings.

In addition, Google has added a new ‘Manual Controls’ section in Settings to let users enable or disable exposure controls from the camera viewfinder. Apart from these, there’s a cogwheel icon in the camera interface to indicate that swiping down will give you access to Google Camera settings.

Images: 9to5Google





Google is gradually rolling out Google Camera 8.4.200.406250151.12 update on older Pixel phones. As 9to5Google reports, sideloading the app works on Pixel 5 and 4a. However, it results in crashes on other Pixels. I tried sideloading the update on my Pixel 3 XL and it crashed after a few seconds of opening the app.

If you’re using a Pixel 5 or 4a, you could download the update from APKMirror right now. Waiting for Google to roll out the update seems to be the right move for anyone using other Pixel phones. You can also check if the update is available for your device from the Google Play Store. While you are at it, you could also try Google’s Magic Eraser on your Pixel phone from our linked guide.

Update Google Camera (Play Store)