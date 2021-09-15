Download the Official iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Wallpapers Right Here!

Apple introduced the much-awaited iPhone 13 series alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and upgraded iPad mini at yesterday’s California Streaming event. With the new iPhone models, the Cupertino giant also added two new sets of wallpapers that are going to be exclusive to the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro models. However, ahead of the release of the new iPhones, we have got our hands on the latest wallpapers.

So, in this story, we are going to provide the wallpapers for you to download and rock them on your device. There are four new wallpapers for the iPhone 13 Pro models and five new ones for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Taking a look at the iPhone 13 wallpapers, they are pretty punchy and unique. There are two kinds of designs for these wallpapers. You can check out the preview right below:

Turning to the standard iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers, they look similar to one of the designs of the standard wallpapers. However, the color scheme for each of these is different than their Pro counterparts. You can check out the previews right below.

Now, coming to the downloading part, if you want to rock any of the iPhone 13 or 13 Pro wallpapers on your device, you can download the high-resolution wallpapers from the download link above. All the wallpapers have a resolution of 475 x 1024 and will look amazing on any device, be it iOS or Android.

It is worth mentioning that these wallpapers will officially support dark mode. They will switch from light to dark theme when the feature is enabled on the iPhone 13 models. On your device, on the other hand, these will appear as standard wallpapers. So, go ahead and download them to jazz up the look of your smartphone.