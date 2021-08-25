Following various reports and leaks, Google officially unveiled its upcoming Pixel 6 series along with its in-house Google Tensor chipset recently. Now, the Senior Vice President of Google, Hiroshi Lockheimer, has accidentally revealed one of the newest features of the upcoming devices. As per a now-deleted tweet by Google’s SVP, the Pixel 6 series will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Lockheimer recently shared a tweet along with a screenshot of the Pixel 6 lock screen. Although he deleted the tweet just minutes after sharing it, the community was quick enough to get the necessary information from it. You can check out a screenshot of the deleted tweet right below, thanks to the XDA member Jeff Springer.

Now, in the screenshot of the lock screen, there is a lot of information that highlights some of the features of the Pixel 6. The most important amongst these is the fingerprint scanner icon that sits on the screen. This essentially confirms that Google’s upcoming flagship will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It also gives away the position of the fingerprint scanner, as you can see in the tweet below.

Hiroshi Lockheimer apparently posted (and then deleted) a screenshot from what's likely the Pixel 6 Pro (the image resolution was 1440×3200.) The phone is connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. Also shown is the position of the UDFPS. H/T @jspring86az pic.twitter.com/Pessh7RvNV — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2021

Moreover, XDA Developer’s EIC Mishaal Rahman points out that the screenshot might be from Pixel 6 Pro as it has a 1440 x 3200p resolution.

So, the Pixel 6 series will be the first Google smartphones to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, previous rumors have suggested that it might feature Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN1 Sensor and a 5G-enabled Exynos modem. And not to mention, Google has also confirmed that it will ship the Pixel 6 series without an in-box charger. So, what are your expectations from Google’s return to the flagship segment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.