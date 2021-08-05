A couple of days ago, Google unexpectedly shared several details about its upcoming Pixel 6 series and in-house Google Tensor chipset that will power the devices. Today, the folks at XDA Developers have managed to get their hands on the official wallpapers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and they look stunning.

Now, XDA has gained access to Pixel 6 wallpapers by tricking the Google Wallpapers app. As the Mountain View giant has already revealed much of the spec details of the devices, the developers from XDA managed to trick the Google Wallpapers app by mirroring the build properties of the Pixel 6 Pro. As a result, the Wallpapers app “thought” that it was running on a 6 Pro. Therefore, it revealed the new system wallpapers of the unreleased Pixel devices. You can check out the preview of the wallpapers right below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There are a total of 12 wallpapers that you will find aboard the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. They have a resolution of 1440 x 3120p, which is also the expected display resolution of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Now, it is important to note that all the wallpapers have a default design that focuses on a top-center punch-hole cutout. So, if you do not have a similar punch-hole cutout on your device, the wallpapers might look a bit odd. However, you can always put a zoomed-in view to hide the punch-hole section of the wallpapers.

So, if you want to try out Google Pixel 6 Pro wallpapers right now, we have prepared a Google drive folder containing all the wallpapers for you. You can click the link below to access the folder and download the wallpapers for your device.

Download Google Pixel 6 Wallpapers