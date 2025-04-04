You Can Get ChatGPT Plus for Free: Here’s How to Claim the Offer

With all the Studio Ghibli craze going all over the internet, thanks to GPT-4o’s image generation model, people and students alike are looking for ways to get their hands on ChatGPT Plus without paying the $20/month subscription fees. Well, there couldn’t be a better time than now, as OpenAI is offering a two-month ChatGPT Plus subscription for free.

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, took to X, where he shared a post announcing that college students in the US and Canada can claim ChatGPT Plus for free. This offer started from March 31 and is valid till May 31, 2025. The offer is eligible for anyone enrolled in an accredited degree granting institute can benefit from this offer. Even current Plus members can benefit from this offer.

chatgpt plus is free for college students in the US and canada through may! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 3, 2025

In case you don’t know, ChatGPT Plus subscription offers faster responses, priority access, and better answers with higher accuracy. It also unlocks the GPT-4.5 experimental model, and lets you switch between GPT-4o, 01, 03-mini, and 03-mini-high models. Of course, you get access to the new image generation tool to make all the Ghibli art you want.

How to Claim Free ChatGPT Plus Subscription?

Image Credits: OpenAI

As mentioned above, this offer is only valid for US and Canadian college students, so to claim the free benefit, you will have to verify your enrollment through SheerID by visiting this link. You may also be required to log in to ChatGPT with your institution’s single sign-on systems or upload documents to check your enrollment status.

Once you have claimed the free subscription, you can enjoy two months of an advanced AI model. However, once the offer period expires, you will be charged a $20/month fee as usual going forward. So you might want to cancel the plan before that.

This is a good move by OpenAI, coming out with this offer in time for the final months of the academic year. So students may need help studying, and what’s better to help them than an advanced AI model that can summarize, dictate, and offer personalized help as needed. So if you are a student, don’t miss out on this offer and claim it as soon as possible.