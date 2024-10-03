Microsoft Paint Gets an AI Upgrade with Generative Fill and Erase Features

Earlier this year, Microsoft Paint got a bit of an AI overhaul with the addition of Cocreator alongside the launch of Copilot Plus PCs. And with Paint 3D shutting down very soon, it looks like Microsoft is turning its attention to the original Paint app. The tool has now received new AI features, making it quite the free Photoshop alternative.

As announced recently, Microsoft Paint is getting new AI-powered features, including Generative Fill and Erase. This is very similar to how Adobe Photoshop uses AI. However, while Photoshop’s Generative Fill is powered by Adobe’s Firefly Image 3 Model, Paint uses OpenAI’s DALL-E 3.

As for how these tools will work, Generative Erase is similar to how the Magic Eraser tool works on Google Pixel phones. Once you use the brush tool to mark a specific area in an image, Generative Erase will remove it for you, while at the same time predicting and using generative AI to stitch the void.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft

Meanwhile, Generative Fill will use text-to-image prompts to add AI-generated objects to images. Users can simply select an area where they want to use the Fill to place the generated object and it shall do so.

However, note that Cocreator is here to stay and these just add on to it. Also, Microsoft has stated that they’ve improved DALL-E 3 to enhance the quality and speed of AI image generation in Paint. Most importantly, there is also a “built-in moderation” system to prevent the tool from being abused.

Well, Microsoft has been extra careful with privacy measures, especially since the Windows Recall debacle. Recently, they even listened to the community and made Recall uninstallable, alongside making it more secure and protected.

The Microsoft Photos app is also getting the Generative Erase tool. Additionally, Photos will also be getting a brand new Super-Resolution AI upscaling feature. This feature will serve the purpose of upscaling blurry old photos and pixelated images. Well, we are most likely looking at one of the best AI image upscaler tools now.

What do you think of the Microsoft Paint and Photos’ new AI features? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!