Elon Musk’s Grok AI Can See the World and Talk in Real-Time

Elon Musk’s xAI has added two new features to its Grok AI chatbot. You can now share your camera with Grok to allow the AI chatbot to see the world around you. xAI is calling it ‘Grok Vision’ which can see the surroundings and interact with you in different languages. However, there is no option to share your screen yet.

In addition to Vision, xAI has added multilingual voice support in Grok so you can voice chat in real-time with Grok, in several local and global languages. xAI is putting effort into making Grok a personal AI chatbot. Recently, Grok received ‘Memory’ support too which can remember crucial parts from your conversation.

Grok Vision is currently rolling out on the Grok app for iOS. Meanwhile, the Grok app for Android gets multilingual audio and real-time search support only. However, you will have to subscribe to the SuperGrok plan which costs $30 per month to access the new features on Android.

Lately, many AI labs are starting to offer vision and voice capabilities in their AI chatbots. OpenAI added live audio, screen sharing, and camera sharing in ChatGPT last year in December. Then, Google brought Project Astra to Gemini, which allows the AI chatbot to see the screen and the world around it. Thankfully, Google has made the feature free for all Android users and it’s rolling out in a phased manner.