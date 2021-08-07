Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in beta in June and then made it available to everyone on Android in July. While Android users were able to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India and even transfer their old PUBG Mobile Account to Battlegrounds Mobile India, iOS users have been missing out on the fun. According to the latest teaser from developer Krafton, that could change as the BGMI iOS launch will soon be a reality.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) iOS Launch Soon

Going by a new teaser posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Instagram handle, the company is working to bring BGMI soon to iPhones. “We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know 😉 Stay tuned for more!,” reads the caption of the teaser post. You can check out the BGMI iOS teaser below:

Although the teaser doesn’t include the BGMI iOS release date, it’s a sign that Krafton is gearing up to bring the game to interested players with iPhones. Given that the company has started teasing the arrival of the game on iOS, we could expect it to launch sometime later this month. For the exact launch date, BGMI size on iOS, and other specifics, we will have to wait until Krafton makes an official announcement.

So, are you excited to play BGMI on your iPhone or iPad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Meanwhile, check the complete list of weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India and how you can install and play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on a PC and laptop.