BGMI Now Lets You Play as Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh

A new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India has just dropped. Amid all the exciting things you can expect, Bollywood fans can rejoice because the famous actor Ranveer Singh is dropping in as part of the new BGMI 2.9 update! These include new voice lines, dance moves, and exciting rewards. Moreover, BGMI is even overhauling the map, introducing ‘Royale Pass Ace’, and also has a partnership with carmaker Pagani.

The iconic Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will become a playable character in Battlegrounds Mobile India once you install this BGMI 2.9 update. Two new player model skins will be available that will make you feel just like the superstar. One variant will be called ‘RS Dark Stealth,’ and the other will be called ‘RS Swaggy Baba.’ Yeah, we know, those are some names, alright.

The new voice lines will, of course, be inspired by Ranveer Singh himself. This is topped up with several new emotes inspired by the actor’s famous dance moves that players can use. It is going to be quite fun to feel like the goofy actor in Battlegrounds Mobile India, especially given his wild fashion being so obviously implemented in the two-player skins.

In addition to this, there will also be a special Ranveer Singh crate introduced to BGMI. Unbox it for a chance to grab the RS Swaggy Buggy (in-game vehicle), RS Fury M249 (in-game gun skin), RS Pan-cho (in-game melee skin), and other rewards. These will also include emotes and a special voice pack.

This crate can be opened by spending 60 UC (in-game currency). However, as a promotional offer, you can also open it for just 30 UC (only the first crate of the day)

Lastly, there are Ranveer Singh Discovery & Play and Win Events. By playing the BGMI 2.9 update, players can progress through these two events and gain exciting in-game items. You can also keep collecting RS tokens in the game to exchange against items. The RS event will run from December 1 to January 25 to give players plenty of time.

Besides Ranveer Singh dropping in, the new update brings the Snowy Village area to celebrate the Frost Festival. This will include a variety of things like, snowball blasters and even rideable reindeer! You can even discover Snowmen on the map to get crates filled with rewards.

The new ‘Royale Pass Ace‘ can be leveled up by BGMI players. By increasing levels and completing in-game RP missions, players can gain items like custom color outfits, and many more rewards. Lastly, the Pagani partnership brings two exclusive car models by the highly renowned hyper-car manufacturer. These also have exclusive color schemes.

This new update is now live! Head to the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) to update BGMI right now.

What are your thoughts on the new BGMI 2.9 update? Are you excited to play as Ranveer Singh and drive around in Pagani? Let us know if you would, too, in the comments below!