After releasing the Battlegrounds Mobile India early access version for Android users last month, Krafton has today released the much-awaited official version of the PUBG Mobile alternative in India. So, following today, anyone with a compatible Android device can go to the Play Store, download the game, and get that Chicken Dinner. Users who have already downloaded the early access version can simply update the game to get the official version.

Now, for the unaware, Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, faced a few significant hurdles while the game was in early access. First, it faced a similar issue as its now-banned-in-India counterpart PUBG Mobile as an Indian MLA raised questions about its ties with Chinese entities.

Then, we saw evidence that suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India was sending user data to Chinese servers. Krafton was quick to address this issue and fix the game before its official release.

However, despite all the tension and issues, Battlegrounds Mobile India was received pretty generously in the country as it garnered over 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks. As a result, Krafton has now released the title officially and has also extended the duration to collect certain in-game rewards.

The developers have already confirmed that pre-registered players will get a total of four in-game rewards, which include various cosmetic items such as the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, “Celebration Expert” title, and 300 AG (in-game currency).

Players who download the official version of the game will also get the “Constable Set” as a permanent reward. This set is being rewarded to players to celebrate 10 million downloads of the game. Moreover, the company has announced various in-game events and extended the duration to collect the “India ka Battlegrounds” gift reward, for 1 million and 5 million downloads rewards, till August 19.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only available for Android users. So iOS users, unfortunately, will have to wait for some more days before they could get their hands on the title. However, now that Krafton has officially released the game on Android, we can expect the company to bring it to iOS sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, you can check out how to install Battlegrounds Mobile India and our in-depth article on how you can transfer your old PUBG Mobile account to BGMI. However, Krafton has announced that account transfer feature will shut down on 6th July for maintenance, but there is no word on when it will be back. So we suggest you transfer your progress, in-game items, and more to BGMI right away! This way, you can enjoy the new title just as you enjoyed the much-beloved PUBG Mobile back in the day.

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India (Play Store)