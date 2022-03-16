BGMI Holi Dhamaka Update 1.9.0 Announced; Check out What’s New Right Here!

Ahead of the cultural event of Holi in India, Krafton has announced the March update for its popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It will bring various Holi-themed elements and environments to the game. The “Holi Dhamaka” update will take BGMI to version 1.9.0 and add a new Holi Dhamaka theme mode on Erangel, along with new Sky Islands, and more. Let’s take a look at what all is new in the Holi Dhamaka update for BGMI.

Krafton has officially released the patch notes of its latest Holi Dhamaka update for BGMI. Starting with the new Holi Dhamaka theme mode in Erangel, players can enter it by tapping the new arrow button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, under the “Ranked” tab in the game. Moreover, updating the game to the latest version will earn players a “Wild Ambition” set that will be available to use for a week.

The update will also add new Sky Islands to both Erangel and Livik for players to explore new environments and earn special coins before landing on the actual battleground. These islands will have different terrains and environments. For instance, there will be a sky island with pyramids from Egypt, and another one will feature an icy environment, letting players explore an ice castle.

Players can go to these Sky Islands by parachuting from the drop-plane, before landing on the battleground. Once a player lands on such an island, their head will become round and carry a certain color. They can, however, change the color of their heads by using special platforms on these islands in the latest BGMI update.

Following this, players can collect coins of the same color as their heads from the four different-colored zones in the Sky Islands. These coins can then be used on the battleground, once the player comes back to the battleground from a Sky Island by either dying or jumping off from the island voluntarily.

The Sky Islands will remain for a limited period and will disappear after the timer at the top-right corner runs out. Furthermore, if players encounter an enemy in the Sky Islands, they can shoot them to make their heads bigger which will, in turn, float them away from the island and eventually take them back to the battleground underneath. However, teammates can shoot a floating player to bring them down to the Sky Island.

Other than the Sky Islands, Krafton has added new locations like Rainbow Plaza and Camp in Erangel. Players will be able to get a new vehicle, which is a bicycle, in the new areas. Furthermore, the update also introduces race tracks in Erangel for players to perform some crazy stunts by themselves on these special racing tracks in this latest BGMI update.

Apart from these additions, Krafton has made some changes to some areas of Erangel like the Sosnovka Bridge. The company also added an indoor shooting range, a new random mode in both ranked and unranked matchmaking, and more. You can check out the official patch notes for the BGMI Holi Dhamaka update or watch the March update preview video on BGMI’s official Instagram to get more information about the upcoming features.