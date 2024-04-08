New iPads Expected in Early May, iPad Pro to Get Price Hike: Gurman

The new iPad Pro are iPad Air models are likely to arrive in the second week of May, according to a recent report by Mark Gurman. Initially rumored for March and then April, the much-awaited iPad Pro and iPad Air finally seem to be inching close to making public appearances in a few weeks. For almost eighteen months, Apple did not launch any new iPad hardware, so this is going to be one of Apple’s biggest iPad announcements ever.

“For those looking for more specific timing, I’m told the launch will probably happen the week of May 6. Another data point to that end: Apple retail stores are preparing to receive new product marketing materials later that week. That’s typically a sign that a new product release is incoming.”- Mark Gurman “

Image source: Apple

We are likely to see the following new Apple products:

New 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models with M3 chips.

Two new models of iPad Air with the M2 chip, including a first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air.

A new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with a larger trackpad, aluminum enclosure, and other tweaks.

A new Apple Pencil with possibly a “squeeze” gesture and visionOS support.

The 2024 iPad Pro models are expected to boast some impressive upgrades, the most notable being a shift to OLED panels for deeper contrasts and brightness. The overall design is also expected to receive an upgrade with a thinner enclosure, thinner bezels, a matte screen option, and a landscape-oriented front camera. Also, the new iPad Pro will be powered by the M3 chipset.

Well, these significant upgrades might come at increased price points. Mark Gurman corroborates this price increase in his newsletter. Talking about the existing iPad Pro models, the 6th generation 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1099. At the moment, it’s not clear how much more expensive the new iPad Pro might be. That said, there are some rumors that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro might sell for around $1500, while some are also talking about a massive $2000 price tag.

To soften the blow, Apple will introduce a new 12.9-inch iPad Air as a more economical option. It would make a great option for users who wish to go for an affordable iPad with a larger screen size form factor. It’s likely to feature an upgraded M2 chipset and the conventional display.

Talking about the new accessories, the Apple Pencil has been rumored for an upgraded chassis, a new squeeze gesture feature, and an updated tip for accurate and faster drawing. The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro might come up with an aluminum base and larger trackpad, which would make the tablet resemble a laptop even more closely.

Gurman also said that the entry-level iPad and iPad mini lineups will be refreshed later in 2024, somewhere closer to the holiday season. He only expects some minor improvements, with the Mini getting a chip upgrade.