Snapchat Finally Gets an iPad App But with a Major Caveat

Snapchat made its debut on the App Store in 2011, but since then the app only had iPhone support. If iPad users want to use Snapchat on their devices, they can only use the iPhone app with those ugly black bars around the sides to fit the screen into the iPad format. Also, there were some display limits as the app wasn’t designed for the bigger iPad screens. Thankfully, that’s a thing of the past now. 13 years after its launch on iOS, Snapchat is finally adding native support for iPad.

The latest version of the iOS Snapchat app brings iPadOS support. This means the app now fits the entire screen of iPads, chucking away those black borders. So, now when you use Snapchat on iPad, you should have a smoother experience.

“Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad’s full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs.“

Now, when you download the latest version of the Snapchat app from the App Store, you’ll have a full-sized version designed for the iPad. Also, you’ll get a bigger canvas to capture your snaps and see more friends in the second & fourth tabs. There aren’t any new changes in the update. You’ll be able to use the existing features, create AI snaps, and enjoy the same in-app experience as your iPhone.

“It’s still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen.”

However, there’s a big catch. While Snapchat now supports bigger screens, it is yet to fully optimize the app for iPads. At the moment, you can only use it in the Portrait mode on your iPad, and there’s no way to run it in landscape mode. Also, the iPad interface seems to have some glitches in the first version.

We hope Snapchat will fix this soon with another update and offer a better experience to its iPad users. You can visit the App Store and download Snapchat on your iPad for free. The app is compatible with devices running iOS 13.0 or iPadOS 13.0 or later.