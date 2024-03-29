Waiting for Apple to Launch New iPads? Well, Your Wait Just Got Longer

Since Apple didn’t release any new iPads in 2023, people have been waiting badly to know when Apple is coming with new iPads. Initially rumored for March, the new iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to arrive in early May, according to the latest reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This news surfaces as Apple’s overseas suppliers have increased the production of the new devices, hinting at an imminent launch.

Initially, Apple was expected to refresh its iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup in March or early April. However, the launch was delayed as the giant is still in the process of finalizing the software updates for the new iPad models. Also, there were challenges in the manufacturing processes for the new OLED panels in the iPad Pro models. The report added, “The screens in the latest models also require complex new manufacturing techniques, which have contributed to the delay.”

The 2024 iPad Pro models are expected to arrive with some significant upgrades. They are likely to feature stunning OLED panels, a much thinner design, a powerful M3 chipset, and a redesigned rear camera bump. Also, the Pro lineup may ship alongside a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and partially aluminum enclosure, and an Apple Pencil. These accessories are designed to complement the new iPad Pro lineup for an upgraded user experience.

The display analyst, Ross Young has stated that Samsung will be the sole supplier of the OLED panels for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. Talking about the 11.1-inch model, both Samsung and LG will share orders to ensure a steady flow of components.

Apple is also gearing up to release the 2024 iPad Air in two screen size options- a 10.9-inch and a new 12.9-inch model. Both the models are likely to ship with an upgraded M2 chipset and a landscape-oriented front camera, just like the upcoming iPad Pro models. With two screen size options for the iPad Air, Apple wishes to attract more buyers in its affordable iPad lineup segment.

It’s worth knowing that Apple won’t hold a dedicated event for its new iPads. Rather, they will be announced via a press release, just like the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 processor.