iPad Pro Could Finally Get the OLED Upgrade Next Year

As the year comes to a close, anticipation is building for Apple’s upcoming event and the release of new iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks for this year. Following the tradition of leaks and rumors, a new update has surfaced regarding the upcoming iPad Pro too. Read on to discover more about it.

iPad Pro OLED Coming In 2024

According to a report from the Korean media outlet The Elec, Apple is planning to launch 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in the first quarter of 2024. It is suggested that the tech major plans to utilize a thin hybrid OLED panel that combines rigid and flexible materials in their upcoming iPad Pro models. This design will result in a slimmer and more compact overall footprint. Display Analyst Ross Young also tweeted earlier that the panels will be costly to manufacture.

If this rumor turns out to be accurate, it could lead to a significant increase in the potential for iPad Pros. To begin with, utilizing an OLED display will lead to increased brightness, better color accuracy, lower power consumption, and increased dynamic refresh rate adjustment. To jog your memory, Apple already uses an OLED display for its smartwatches and iPhones (excluding iPhone SE 2).

However, this decision appears to come with the consequence of OLED-based MacBooks being put on hold till 2027. There are chances that we might not see an OLED MacBook before 2027. Apple is prioritizing the advancement of OLED-based iPad Pros, delaying display upgrades for MacBooks. While this news may disappoint some, it highlights Apple’s commitment to introducing cutting-edge display technology to its customers.

At present, there is limited knowledge of the forthcoming iPad Pro editions. All we can do is remain hopeful for the development and wait for more details. Keep abreast of the latest updates on Apple by staying with us. In the meantime, kindly share your opinions on this in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPad Pro with M2 Chip