College Students Embrace Mac and iPad As They Head Back to Campus

As the new academic year approaches, college students worldwide are trusting Apple’s iPad and Mac to meet the demands of their academic lives. Thanks to the longevity, portability, and reliability of these devices, college students rely on the Apple ecosystem to excel in various fields, from visual arts to medicine.

From taking notes and creating presentations to creating apps and editing video projects, Macs and iPads have become indispensable tools for students to navigate the complexities of their respective domains.

With the introduction of Apple Intelligence features this fall, iPhone, iPad, and Mac are set to offer even more capabilities to manage the growing demands of various disciplines, all while maintaining Apple’s top-notch standards for privacy.

Unarguably, choosing the right device and the right technology plays a crucial role in a student’s success. According to a study by Futuresource Consulting, 65% of students select their primary device based on their chosen fields.

Apple Shares Real-World Experiences of College Students

Apple shared some beautiful stories from students across the globe, highlighting how Mac and iPad have become their trusted campus companions.

Yoora Jung, a second-year medical student at Touro University California is a longtime user of Apple products and she relies on her iPad Air for studies and MacBook Pro for content creation. Also, she pairs her iPad with an Apple Pencil to take notes using Notability (one of the best note taking apps on iPad) and organize lecture materials for effective study sessions.

Jung is also excited about the upcoming Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, which will streamline her writing and help her craft important emails. She said, “Apple Intelligence will be a game changer”.

Similarly, Anuj Pachhel, a recent graduate from Government Medical College in Nagpur found his MacBook Pro quite powerful to manage the challenging demands of his medical school curriculum. He particularly appreciated the solid battery life and blazingly fast speed of his MacBook Pro, which helped him streamline his academic workload.

He also expressed his love for Da Vinci Resolve, one of the most popular video editing software that unleashes the true power of MacBook’s fast Neural Engine. In his undergraduate years, Arun also documented his academic adventures using an iPhone and Mac which helped him earn more than a million followers and make the most out of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Next, we have Brayden Gogis, a junior at Taylor University who loves his MacBook Air for its perfect balance between power, portability, and versatility that can get him through his busiest days on campus. “The more I use my Mac, the more I get out of it,” says Gogis. He praises his Air for being an invaluable device for his engineering and biochemistry courses.

Gogis explains that the MacBook Air unlocks a door of new possibilities. “My MacBook Air goes with me everywhere I go and excels at all the work I demand from it, whether running AutoCAD to design a new machine, taking notes for organic chemistry, or building my next app in Xcode,” he added.

Exclusive Limited-Time Offer for College Students

Apple already offers Student discounts on iPads and Macs. To celebrate the student experience, Apple is offering an exclusive limited-time college student offer in physical Apple Stores and online Apple Education Store. This offer is applicable on AirPods with Macs and Apple Pencil with iPads, including the M3 MacBook Air and all-new M2 iPad Air.

College and graduate students, their parents, and teachers can take advantage of the discounted education pricing year-round and save up to 20% on AppleCare+ during this promotional offer. For additional savings, Apple also offers trade-in options or 0% percent interest financing over 24 months. This highlights Apple’s support in shaping the future of education.

That’s not all. Apple has also introduced the “Today At Apple” session and “Help Me Choose” online service to help students find the best Mac based on their college goals, creative hobbies, required apps & features, everyday entertainment, budget, and other important parameters. After all, there’s a perfect Mac for everyone!