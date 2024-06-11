Home > AI > Apple Intelligence AI Models Compete with ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo

Apple Intelligence AI Models Compete with ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • To power Apple Intelligence, Apple has developed a small on-device AI model, trained on 3 billion parameters.
  • Apple has also developed a large, server-class AI model that appears to perform better than GPT-3.5 Turbo and Mixtral 8x22B.
  • Apple's small, on-device AI model outranks Microsoft's Phi-3-mini and Google's Gemma 1.1 2B and 7B models.

The Cupertino giant introduced Apple Intelligence at the WWDC 2024 event and finally joined the AI race competing against Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. To deliver new AI features and experiences on iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, Apple has developed its own foundation AI models, for both on-device and cloud processing.

While Apple’s on-device model is small in size (trained on 3 billion parameters), large server-class models are hosted on Apple’s own Private Cloud Compute. For most of the tasks, the on-device model does a great job, but for complex tasks, the request is offloaded to Apple’s large server models. In addition, Apple has integrated ChatGPT on iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well.

For the first time, Apple has developed its own LLM (Large Language model) so we are interested in how it performs against state-of-the-art models from OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

How Apple Developed Its AI Models

Apple has developed two types of AI models: a small model for on-device processing, trained on 3 billion parameters, and a large server model hosted on Apple’s cloud infrastructure. The company has not mentioned the parameter size of the server model.

For on-device processing, Apple is using LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) adapters to load small modules for specific tasks. These adapters help in improving the accuracy and efficiency, in line with large uncompressed models.

apple ai models training process
Image Courtesy: Apple

Apple says it has trained its AI models on licensed data along with domain-specific dataset for improved features and performance. In addition, Apple has crawled publicly available data using its web crawler, AppleBot.

Performance: Apple’s On-Device and Server AI Models

On its blog, Apple has compared its on-device AI model (3B) with Microsoft’s latest Phi-3-mini model (3.8B), Google’s Gemma-1.1-2B and 1.1-7B models, and Mistral’s 7B model. In email and notification summarization tasks, Apple’s on-device model scored better than Phi-3-mini.

summarization benchmark apple ai model
Image Courtesy: Apple

In an evaluation test graded by humans, Apple’s on-device model was preferred more than Gemma 2B, Mistral 7B, Phi-3-mini, and Gemma 7B.

human evaluation apple ai model
Image Courtesy: Apple

As for the larger Apple server model, it performed better than GPT-3.5 Turbo, Mixtral 8x22B, and DBRX Instruct. However, it couldn’t compete against GPT-4 Turbo. It means Apple’s large server model rivals GPT-3.5 Turbo which is great.

instruction following test apple ai model
Image Courtesy: Apple

Coming to instructions following, Apple’s on-device model again performed quite well in accuracy tests. As for server models, it was just behind GPT-4 Turbo but did better than Mixtral 8x22B, GPT-3.5 Turbo, and DBRX Instruct.

writing benchmark apple ai model
Image Courtesy: Apple

Next, in writing benchmarks, Apple’s on-device and server models outranked AI models from competitors.

safety test apple ai model
Image Courtesy: Apple

Finally, in the safety and harmfulness test, Apple’s on-device and server models generated the least harmful responses. It means that Apple has worked really hard to align and tame the AI models from generating harmful content on sensitive topics.

Apple Has Developed Capable Foundation Models

In conclusion, it appears Apple has managed to develop capable models for generative AI applications despite being late to the party. I am particularly impressed by the local, on-device AI model which outranks Microsoft’s Phi-3 and Google’s Gemma 1.1 models. The server model is also quite good, as you often get responses better than GPT-3.5 Turbo.

Related Articles
8 Best macOS 15 Sequoia Features You Should Check Out
Kanika Gogia Jun 11, 2024
How to Install macOS Sequoia Developer Beta
Kanika Gogia Jun 11, 2024

We are waiting for Apple Intelligence to go live on supported devices so that we can directly compare the models with other competitors. What do you think about Apple’s AI models? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

#Tags
#AI#Apple#Apple Intelligence#WWDC 2024

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Apple Private Cloud Compute: What It Means for Your Privacy
Apple Private Cloud Compute: What It Means for Your Privacy
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
To process AI requests on the cloud, Apple has built its own cloud server stack called Private Cloud Compute. Apple has built the cloud server using custom Apple silicon for quick AI inferencing. The Cupertino giant says that none of the personal user data is stored in the PCC system and not even Apple can access it.
Microsoft SwiftKey: AI Keyboard Revolutionizes the Way We Type
Microsoft SwiftKey: AI Keyboard Revolutionizes the Way We Type
Author Anshuman Jain
View quick summary
In this piece, I discuss and highlight some of the key features of the Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard app, including clipboard sync with Windows devices, customizable AI stickers, a variety of themes, a built-in language translator, and a synced clipboard with Windows PCs.
Apple Intelligence: All the New AI Features Coming to iPhone, iPad & Mac
Apple Intelligence: All the New AI Features Coming to iPhone, iPad & Mac
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
At the WWDC event, Apple has announced many new AI features which are powered by Apple Intelligence. The Cupertino giant has revamped Siri and now it comes with on-screen awareness. It can perform many on-device tasks with ease. It also creates a semantic index on your device to pull out relevant information and perform tasks intelligently. There are also other AI features and experiences in the Mail app, Notes app, and other first-party apps.
12 Best GPTs for ChatGPT to Use in 2024
12 Best GPTs for ChatGPT to Use in 2024
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
ChatGPT offers you tons of GPTs to install and use from the GPT store. However, there are just way too many of them with similar ideas, and you might end up getting confused. So, we have handpicked the best ones to use, and the Canva GPT integration easily tops that list. Besides that, Scholar GPT takes care of your research needs. You also have super helpful educational GPTs like Khan Academy's Tutor Me tool and Code Copilot. In addition, you can also make use of the Mia AI GPT to get your very own therapist.
Data Science vs Artificial Intelligence: Understanding the Difference
Data Science vs Artificial Intelligence: Understanding the Difference
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are closely related disciplines, but their difference lies in their scope, methodologies, and objectives. While Data Science is limited to data interpretation, AI models are aimed at creating intelligent systems that can perform tasks similar to humans.
What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained
What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
A large language model is essentially a deep-learning algorithm that is designed to understand, process, and generate human language. It predicts the next word in a sentence based on the principles of probability. LLMs are trained on an extensive dataset of textual data from the internet, books, archives, etc.
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
C2PA has developed a powerful tool called Content Credentials to detect AI-generated images. If the images have been modified or metadata has been removed, Content Credentials can still detect AI images and their source. Other than that, you can find inconsistencies in AI images and check for watermarks.
Load More