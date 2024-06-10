Apple Integrates ChatGPT Into iPhone, iPad, and Mac

At the WWDC 2024 event, Apple announced that ChatGPT integration is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac running iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. Besides Apple Intelligence which brings a plethora of AI features and experiences — which are processed on-device and through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute — ChatGPT integration is separate. Apple devices will always seek your permission before sending your queries to ChatGPT.

You can access ChatGPT for free from Siri, and apps like Mail, Notes, and more. You can ask Siri to find information on any subject using ChatGPT or rewrite texts in Mail or the Notes app. You can also use it to generate images in supported apps. And if you have a ChatGPT Plus subscription, you can access the paid features on any Apple device.

Apple says that your queries won’t be logged by ChatGPT maker OpenAI. It was long rumored that Apple was in talks with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, but it’s now confirmed that OpenAI has secured the deal to bring tight integration of ChatGPT on Apple products. Keep in mind, Apple says that support for more AI models is coming soon.