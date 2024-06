At WWDC 2024, Apple has unveiled the new and much-anticipated iOS 18. As claimed earlier by prominent leaksters, this is one of the biggest iOS updates we have seen in years. The new iOS 18 comes with a customizable home screen and a revamped Control Center. In addition to the change in the design, Apple has also introduced a new Control API in iOS 18 that will allow you to add third-party controls for easy access to direct functions of third-party apps.

