How to Generate AI Videos Using Google’s Veo 2 for Free

While Google has finally released video generation on Gemini using the Veo 2 AI model, it requires a paid Google One AI Premium subscription, which costs $19.99 per month. However, on Google’s AI Studio, video generation using Veo 2 is completely free. AI Studio is meant for developers to test AI models, but general users can also try upcoming models and explore new capabilities.

You don’t need technical expertise to use the AI Studio platform. Just sign in with your free Google account, and you can generate videos using the Veo 2 model for free in nearly all regions. Here is how to go about it.

Head to aistudio.google.com/generate-video and sign in with your Google account.

Now, make sure “Veo 2” is selected in the drop-down menu on the right pane.

You can also choose the aspect ratio and video duration that goes up to 8 seconds.

Now, simply enter a detailed prompt to generate videos using Veo 2 for free.

I added a detailed prompt to generate a video showing a spacecraft entering the Earth’s orbit.

Within a minute, an impressive 8-second video clip in 720p resolution was generated for free. You can check out the video clip below.

By the way, you can also upload an image and animate it to create a video using Veo 2 for free. And under the Negative prompt, you can mention elements that you want to avoid in the video. So yes, this is how you can produce AI-generated videos for free using Google’s state-of-the-art Veo 2 model.

I have tested OpenAI’s Sora model for video generation, and I can say that Google’s Veo 2 is much better, as it has a far better understanding of physics and motion. Of course, there is a rate limit for free users, but Google hasn’t disclosed it explicitly. I would say, go ahead and try Veo 2, and you will be amazed seeing the video quality.