Xiaomi TV X Series Coming to India on August 1

Xiaomi will be hosting an event on August 1 to launch the new Redmi 12 and the Redmi Watch 3 Active in India. Now, it has been revealed that the company will also introduce its new Xiaomi TV X series as well. This comes after the brand recently launched its affordable Xiaomi A TV series in the country. Check out the details right below.

Xiaomi TV X Series Indian Launch Confirmed

Xiaomi will be introducing its new X Smart TV series in India next week, which will succeed the X Smart TVs launched last year. The new ones are expected to be ‘big‘ on almost everything like the experience, audio, and entertainment. Your entertainment just got big!



Say hello to the #XiaomiSmartTVXSeries, designed to redefine your TV-watching experience.



It's time to immerse yourself in captivating content and limitless possibilities.

— Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) July 24, 2023

We can expect a big display and a bezel-less design but not much is known as of now. To recall, the X series currently includes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models, so, maybe a 65-inch or a 75-inch TV could be in the pipeline.

The new TV series will join the Xiaomi TV X Pro series (and even the X TV series), which comes with support for 4K, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, and more. The 2023 X TV series could include similar specs but with some upgrades. The price is another factor, which we are not privy to. However, the new Xiaomi TV X series could fall under Rs 45,000.

Proper details should be out once the TV launches. As for the Redmi 12, expect a crystal glass design with inspiration from the iPhone, 50MP cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. The Redmi Watch 3 Active, on the other hand, will include Bluetooth Calling, up to 12 days of battery life, and much more. For more details on the upcoming Xiaomi products, stay tuned to this space.