Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series with Google TV Launched in India

Xiaomi just held its latest edition of the Smarter Living event in India and launched a slew of products, including the new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series. The Smart TV comes with support for Google TV, Dolby Vision IQ, and much more at under Rs 50,000. Read on to know the price, features, and more details.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro has a bezel-less design and comes in three display sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. It has an aluminum alloy frame and carbon fiber finish back panel for a premium look.

All models support a 4K resolution and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology for enhanced colors, contrast, and brightness. As a cherry on the cake, there’s also support for Dolby Vision IQ for further visual improvements. The Smart TV X Pro also comes with a 94% DCI-P3 color gamut, 96.6% screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+, and HLG.

In the audio department, there’s a 40W stereo speaker system (30W speakers for the 43-inch variant) with support for DTS:X technology and Dolby Atmos for improved audio output and a wider sound stage.

The Smart TV gets a 64-bit quad-core A55 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Port options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV Input, an Optical port, and a headphone jack.

Google TV lets you get a number of apps from the Google Play Store and even access OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Built-in Chromecast lets you access movies, photos, and more via your phone on the TV. There’s Xiaomi’s PatchWall too for better content discovery. It also supports YouTube integration. You also get features like Ambient mode, Kids profile, personal profiles, and more.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series comes with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC, and voice-enabled remote control.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series includes the 43-inch model for Rs 32,999, the 50-inch model for Rs 41,999, and the 55-inch variant for Rs 47,999. All models will be available to buy via Flipkart, offline stores, and the company’s website, starting April 19.

As a special launch offer, the 43-inch model will be available at Rs 31,499, the 50-inch model at Rs 39,999, and the 55-inch model at Rs 45,999. So, will you go for the new Xiaomi TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.