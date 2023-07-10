Redmi 12 Is Making Its Way to India on This Date

Xiaomi is all set to welcome the new Redmi 12 in India and this will happen next month. This is a 4G smartphone and has already been launched globally with a glass-back design, a 90Hz display, and much more. Here’s what to expect.

Redmi 12 Coming Soon

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 12 will launch in India on August 1 after teasing the device for a while. The company has also given us a look at its design, which is reminiscent of a Pro iPhone model. There are three camera housings arranged individually on a crystal glass-made back panel and flat edges too. You asked and here it is, #XiaomiFans!



Introducing the perfect blend of beauty & innovation, #𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐢𝟏𝟐 with 𝒄𝒓𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏 and our style icon @DishPatani.



Launching on 1st August.

The Redmi 12 is shown in a silver color and we can expect some options too. While the front hasn’t been revealed, you can expect a punch-hole screen. Given the global availability, the phone could have a 6.79-inch Full HD+ display with an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you can expect a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, along with support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera department will include a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi 12 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, which isn’t too fast. Other details to expect are Android 13-based MIUI 14, an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, NFC support, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, AI-based Face Unlock, and more.

While the spec sheet details are already known, the Indian pricing is still under wraps. Although, the Redmi 12 could start at under Rs 15,000. We shall get proper details once it launches, so, stay tuned.