MWC 2025: Xiaomi Introduces HyperAI, a Native AI Suite to Rival Samsung’s Galaxy AI

Abubakar Mohammed
product logo of Xiaomi's new Hyper AI
Image Credit: Xiaomi
In Short
  • Xiaomi has announced its own AI suite called HyperAI at MWC.
  • It brings new AI features revolving around Text and Image generation, and different utilities.
  • HyperAI is currently available on the Xiaomi 15 series; it will roll out to Xiaomi 14 series and other devices in April.

With smartphone manufacturers going full throttle on AI features, we’ve seen features that help us write better, generate text, images, and recognize speech. Google, OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung and many others are leading the way with AI, but there was one brand missing. Well, not anymore, as Xiaomi has launched HyperAI, it’s native AI suite to take on the likes of Galaxy AI and others. Here’s everything you need to know.

At MWC 2025, Xiaomi unveiled HyperAI. The new AI suite brings lots of cool generative AI features that should make HyperOS phones more functional. The firm did ship some AI features starting with the Xiaomi 14T, but there were only a few and did not have a name for them.

Much like the AI features in other UIs, some of the HyperAI features include AI Writing tools, including options to summarize, proofread, and expand text with different levels of polish. Then there’s the AI subtitles feature, which will generate subtitles when you’re playing videos, much like Live Captions on Pixels. There’s also a Cinematic Look features which will add a cinema look to the videos shot on your device.

An overview of Xiaomi HyperAI features

Xiaomi is also expanding AItosearch to quickly find any file, app, or feature across the system with ease. There’s also an AI-powered Gesture Reactions, a Creativity Assistant, and AI Art. The last of them lets you generate artistic images, much like Samsung’s Portrait Studio feature.

Also Read: How to Use AI Writing Assist in One UI 7 on Samsung Phones

The Gallery app is also receiving a myriad of AI features. These range from the ability to erase subjects, expand images, enhance them, and remove reflections. Lastly, there’s AI Dynamic Wallpapers feature, which seems to use generative AI to animate still wallpapers. As for the availability, HyperAI is now available on Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi Pad 7 and 7 Pro. It will soon arrive to Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi MIX Flip. and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G in April.

Besides these features, Xiaomi also announced HyperOS2 release dates for its devices. You can check the latest schedule in our HyperOS2 eligible devices list. Besides, if this much AI wasn’t enough already, Xiaomi is offering 3 months of Gemini Advanced for free to Xiaomi 15 series.

What are your thoughts on HyperAI? Do you think it looks better than OnePlus AI or Galaxy AI? Let us know in the comments below.

#Xiaomi

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

