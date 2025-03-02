MWC 2025: Xiaomi Introduces HyperAI, a Native AI Suite to Rival Samsung’s Galaxy AI

With smartphone manufacturers going full throttle on AI features, we’ve seen features that help us write better, generate text, images, and recognize speech. Google, OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung and many others are leading the way with AI, but there was one brand missing. Well, not anymore, as Xiaomi has launched HyperAI, it’s native AI suite to take on the likes of Galaxy AI and others. Here’s everything you need to know.

At MWC 2025, Xiaomi unveiled HyperAI. The new AI suite brings lots of cool generative AI features that should make HyperOS phones more functional. The firm did ship some AI features starting with the Xiaomi 14T, but there were only a few and did not have a name for them.

Much like the AI features in other UIs, some of the HyperAI features include AI Writing tools, including options to summarize, proofread, and expand text with different levels of polish. Then there’s the AI subtitles feature, which will generate subtitles when you’re playing videos, much like Live Captions on Pixels. There’s also a Cinematic Look features which will add a cinema look to the videos shot on your device.

Xiaomi is also expanding AI–to–search to quickly find any file, app, or feature across the system with ease. There’s also an AI-powered Gesture Reactions, a Creativity Assistant, and AI Art. The last of them lets you generate artistic images, much like Samsung’s Portrait Studio feature.

The Gallery app is also receiving a myriad of AI features. These range from the ability to erase subjects, expand images, enhance them, and remove reflections. Lastly, there’s AI Dynamic Wallpapers feature, which seems to use generative AI to animate still wallpapers. As for the availability, HyperAI is now available on Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi Pad 7 and 7 Pro. It will soon arrive to Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi MIX Flip. and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G in April.

Besides these features, Xiaomi also announced HyperOS2 release dates for its devices. You can check the latest schedule in our HyperOS2 eligible devices list. Besides, if this much AI wasn’t enough already, Xiaomi is offering 3 months of Gemini Advanced for free to Xiaomi 15 series.

What are your thoughts on HyperAI? Do you think it looks better than OnePlus AI or Galaxy AI? Let us know in the comments below.