Xiaomi Smart TV A Series with Dolby Audio Support Launched in India

Xiaomi has introduced the new Smart TV A series in India. The lineup includes three models of varying screen sizes and comes with Dolby Audio, Google TV, and more at under Rs 25,000. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series: Specs and Features

The new Smart TV A series includes the 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models, coming with a bezel-less design and a metal build. The display supports a Full HD resolution (the 32-inch variant is restricted to an HD resolution) and the Vivid Picture Engine for enhanced colors and contrast, and better details.

Google TV can help you get a plethora of apps and games via the Google Play Store and access to Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The TV also supports kids’ profiles, personal profiles, the Ambient mode, and more. This is topped with PatchWall+, which includes more than 200 live channels, YouTube and IMDb integration, content from 15+ languages, and more.

On the audio front, you get a 20W audio output with support for Dolby Audio and DTS: Virtual X. The Xiaomi Smart TV A series also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled remote control with quick settings and Quick Mute and Quick Wake functionalities.

Under the hood, there’s a quad-core A35 chip with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an audio jack, and an AV port. There’s also support for Ethernet, ALLM (auto low latency mode), and MiraCast.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV A series is priced at Rs 14,999 (32-inch), Rs 22,999 (40-inch), and Rs 24,999 (43-inch) and will be available to buy via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart, and retail stores, starting July 25. The 32-inch model will have an introductory price of Rs 13,999.