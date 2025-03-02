Home > News > MWC 2025: Xiaomi Showcases Watch S4 with Air Gestures, and Smart Band 9 Pro

product image of Xiaomi Watch S4 with different watch faces and straps in front of a gradient background
Image Credit: Xiaomi (edited by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)
Xiaomi has held a huge announcement at the MWC 2025 floor going over their new Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra flagship devices. During the event, they also unveiled their new round dial smartwatch called the Xiaomi Watch S4, and their new fitness band dubbed the Mi Smart Band 9 Pro. Both of them build upon the existing hardware and bring some key new improvements.

Xiaomi Watch S4

The Xiaomi Watch S4 features a 1.43-inch display with a 486mAh battery capacity, which the company claims can last up to 15 days. The watch also comes with a tactile rotating crown, allowing you to browse through menus easily, and an interchangeable bezel for the smartwatch. This lets you change the appearance of the watch, similar to how you can do with last year’s CMF Watch Pro 2.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Feature Showcase
Image Credit: Xiaomi

They have increased the brightness of the AMOLED display, all the way to 1500 nits, making it more visible in direct sunlight. The Watch S4 comes running on top of HyperOS 2.0, and with it, you can easily manage and control your connected devices.

Xiaomi has also integrated air gestures into the watch. So you can take calls with a snap of your fingers or browse pages on the Xiaomi Pad by making a fist. It boasts 150+ sports modes and can take all your necessary health vitals in a single tap. The Xiaomi Watch S4 will be available for purchase at 159.99 Euros.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro comes with a 1.74-inch rectangular display with 2.5D curved glass. It has a more lightweight chassis than the Watch S4 thanks to its aluminum alloy frame. The Smart Band 9 Pro comes with an improved blood oxygen meter, heart rate, and sleep monitoring functionalities.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Feature Showcase
Image Credit: Xiaomi

The company claims that it can last for up to 21 days, and comes with more than 150 sports modes. Xiaomi has even added GPS within the band to help you navigate or chart your jogging course. Plus, its new linear motor offers better vibration feedback. It will be available in Moonlight Silver, Obsidian Black, and Rose Gold and you can pick it up for 79.99 Euros.

