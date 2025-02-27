Xiaomi 15 Ultra with 200MP Periscope Camera Launched

Everyone has been excited about what the Chinese phone maker is cooking this year ever since we saw the first tease of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. We have heard rumors that Xiaomi has decked out the phone with the best specs, especially in the camera department, and gone with a classic dual-tone look resembling those classic handheld cameras. Now with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra officially launched in China, we can go over the actual specs of the device, and talk about its availability and pricing.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

Image Credit: Xiaomi

If I have to be honest, then I’d say the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra closely resembles last year’s 14 Ultra. It has the same rectangular back with a large circular camera housing. It has the same 6.73-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10+2 Bit colors, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. That said, the bezels are slightly thinner this time around.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra also brings the best in specs to offer. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite (benchmarks) with 12 or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256/512/1TB of UFD 4.0 storage. To keep this beast in check, the 15 Ultra is fitted with a dual-channel Ice loop D cooling system. The phone will come out of the box running on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It will receive 4 years of promised major software updates.

The launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra finally gives us a good look at its amazing camera setup. It’s a stacked group comprising a 50MP Sony LYT 900 main lens, a 50MP x3 70mm telephoto shooter with OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide lens with a 115-degree FOV. Joining them is a new 200MP Samsung HP9 camera. This is a x8.6 100mm periscope lens with OIS. It’s the biggest periscope sensor there is and should give you some breathtaking images from a distance.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

That said, Xiaomi has downgraded the variable aperture main lens to a fixed aperture on the 15 Ultra. During the announcement, the company also talked about its new AISP 2.0 processing. This will give the phone a clear edge in nighttime photography. Coming to the front, the selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Besides that, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a 6,000 mAh battery exclusively in China. The global variant will get a 5,400 mAh cell. It supports 90 watts of wired fast charging and 80 watts of wireless charging. The Ultra features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, IP 68/69 certification, and Gorilla Glass 7i to protect the cameras.

Pricing and Availability

The company has launched the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in 3 color options including black, white, and the classic Leica camera version. The last one will have an eco-leather back. This ultra-premium flagship starts at 6,499 Yuan for the 12+256GB variant in China and goes up to 7,999 Yuan for the 16GB + 1TB variant. We will know the global pricing once it launches in Europe on March 2.