Xiaomi Smart TV X Series with 4K Resolution, 30W Speakers Launched in India

Alongside the Xiaomi NoteBook 120 series, the Chinese company has also unveiled a new smart TV lineup today. Called the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series, this expands the company’s 4K TV lineup to include three new models in three sizes, including 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. So, without further ado, let’s check out the key features, price, and availability details for Xiaomi Smart TV X Series:

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series India Launch

Starting with the design, these Xiaomi smart TVs supports a premium metal bezel-less design and a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio, which is amazing. The display panel on the three models has a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160p). It comes with Xiaomi’s proprietary VPE (Vivid Picture Engine (VPE),HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support. Furthermore, this display supports up to 94% DCI-P3 color gamut for an even immersive and color accurate viewing experience.

Moving to the audio department, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series is equipped with 30W speakers that support Dolby Audio, DTS HD, and DTS Virtual X codecs.

As for the connectivity and port options, you have 3 HDMI 2.1 ports with e-ARC and ALM support, 2USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, AV input, optical port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Miracast support onboard.

In the software department, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series comes with Patchwall on top of Android TV 10. Yeah, we are still stuck on older versions of Android, but Patchwall is getting an upgrade with a couple of new features. Firstly, the company wants to ensure better content curation on their TVs. So, you will now get the option to choose the OTT platforms you want content to be served from, genres, and sports preferences while setting up Patchwall.

Also, Patchwall has bagged a minor redesign to make it easier to access your favorite content. Xiaomi has also partnered with YouTube to integrate YouTube Music into Patchwall. You can access this using a dedicated Music tab up-top, which will highlight latest releases, new genres, and help you discover new music. This integration will not just be available on these TVs, but all Xiaomi smart TVs starting today.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series starts at Rs 28,999 for the 43-inch 4K variant. The larger 50-inch and 55-inch 4K X Series models have been priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. They will be available to buy starting from 14th September on the company’s website, Mi Home, and Flipkart in India.