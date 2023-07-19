Redmi Watch 3 Active Affordable Smartwatch Indian Launch Date Announced

Xiaomi is all set to welcome a new Redmi smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 3 Active in India to take on the likes of boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more wearable brands that offer affordable products. And, a launch date has now been announced, which is just around the corner. Check out the details right below.

Redmi Watch 3 Active Coming to India Soon

The Redmi Watch 3 Active, which has already gone global a while ago, will be launched in India on August 1. This is also when Xiaomi will introduce the new Redmi 12 5G budget smartphone, which will be introduced in addition to its already available 5G counterpart in the country. To recall, it will come with a crystal glass design, a 90Hz display, 50MP cameras, and more, starting at under Rs 15,000. 📞🏃♀️ Say hello to the awesome #RedmiWatch3Active – your ultimate on-the-go calling and health partner! 🌟



Now, you can stay connected, healthy, and productive all day, every day! 💪🌈



Launching on 1st August 2023.

Stay tuned: https://t.co/DsN5OVo4bd pic.twitter.com/1uE9dUwdYG— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2023

Xiaomi has also revealed a lot of details about the upcoming Redmi smartwatch. This one will allow for Bluetooth calling, which will be backed by Bluetooth 5.3. The watch will feature an Apple Watch-like design with a rectangular dial and will have a metallic finish.

There will be 24×7 health monitoring and we can expect the usual heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and more. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will also include support for over 100 sports modes to track various activities.

The smartwatch will also provide access to more than 200 watch faces and is 5ATM waterproof. Plus, it comes with the claim of a 12-day battery backup on a single charge. Much like the global variant, there could be a 1.83-inch LCD display, colorful strap options, and much more.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active could have an affordable price tag, possibly coming under Rs 5,000. But, concrete information isn’t available yet and we will have to wait until August 1 for a better idea of things. Stay tuned for further updates, and do let us know if you are excited about the upcoming Redmi smartwatch in the comments below.