MWC 2025: Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Are The First Earbuds with Wi-Fi Audio

While truly wireless earbuds have improved a lot over the past few years, the technology they use at the core has remains unchanged, i.e., Bluetooth. While Bluetooth works well, transmitting high quality audio has always been a challenge due to limited bandwidth, and latency issues. Well, Xiaomi has launched Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro alongside HyperAI and Xiaomi 15 Ultra at MWC 2025. They feature Qualcomm’s latest technology of transmitting audio through both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro come with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and are the first of its kind to feature Qualcomm’s S7 Pro chip. Thanks to the same, the Buds 5 Pro can stream audio over Wi-Fi, which increases the bandwidth to 4.2 Mbps. With that, they’re capable of delivering 96KHz/24-bit lossless audio without any increase in battery consumption. The buds use Qualcomm’s XPAN (Expanded Personal Area Network) technology, which debuted back in 2023.

However, it is worth noting that this technology will only work with a very recent Snapdragon-powered device. As for how it works, the phone that you try to connect to will share Wi-Fi credentials with the Buds. Once connected, users can enjoy lossless audio and the quality won’t deteriorate as long as the connected Wi-Fi network is in the range.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro can last for 40 hours with the case and 10 hours without. They do support ANC and come with AI features like call recording, Call Transcription, and Translation. They feature triple drivers with the main one being a 11mm and the rest being a tweeter and a planar driver. Besides, they’re tuned by Harman, feature Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless codec, and come with gesture controls.

Xiaomi claims a latency of 15m/s with noise cancellation, which is impressive. Speaking of which, the earbuds can block up to 55dB and 5kHz of noise. They’re Hi-Res certified and come in two colors — Titanium Gold and Snow Mountain White. As for the pricing, the Bluetooth-only variant costs $199 whereas the Wi-Fi variant costs $219.

What are your thoughts on the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.