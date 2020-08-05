Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10 Pro+ on the 11th of August as part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations. The company has teased the device launch on its official Weibo handle.

It’s unclear if Xiaomi is officially calling it the Mi 10 Pro+, though. A rough translation of the poster image comes out to ‘Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition’.

mi 10 pro plus launch teaser
Image: Xiaomi / Weibo

In terms of specifications, we don’t have much information about this new Xiaomi flagship. We could expect it to pack the recently-announced Snapdragon 865+ chipset, seen on the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

However, popular tipster Digital Chat Station claims it may come with a Snapdragon 865 chip just like the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi decides to stick to a chipset that got announced in December last year for a special edition device that marks an important milestone in the company’s history. The tipster also claims that the device may feature a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Going by reliable tipster Ice Universe’s tweet, the Mi 10 Pro+ will feature GPU customization features made in partnership with Qualcomm. The feature will be part of Xiaomi’s Game Turbo and will have controls for tweaking anti-aliasing, anisotropic filter, and the texture filter.

A recent Rheinland certification hints that the new device will feature a 4,500mAh battery, the same capacity as the Mi 10 Pro. The device may support 120W fast charging and 55W wireless charging, although we would recommend taking it with a grain of salt.

Considering this is a special edition, we should not expect the company to make a complete specification overhaul. We will be learning more about the handset next week and hence, stay tuned for updates.