Xiaomi has announced the launch date of its flagship Mi 10 in India in a recent tweet. The device will be unveiled on the 31st of March at 12:30 PM, followed by pre-orders starting at 3 PM on the same date. Take a look at the tweet below.

Dropping the big news.#Mi10 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌. Watch the Livestream across our social media handles.

Pre-order starts on March 31st at 3PM. Do RT with #Mi10IsHere & #108MP if you have been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/ECo8qr6Ibv — Mi India #108MPIsHere (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2020

Xiaomi India’s landing page for the event reveals a pre-order discount of Rs.2,500 with Axis Bank credit cards & EMI and Rs.2,000 discount on Axis Bank debit cards & EMI. The pre-order period is listed as March 31 – 3 PM to April 7 -11:59 PM, hinting at April 8 shipping date.

In case you didn’t know already, Xiaomi had already launched the Mi 10 series in China last month. The global launch of the handset is scheduled to be held on March 27. Thanks to the Chinese launch, we know all the specifications of the Mi 10 series.

Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Mi 10 series runs on Snapdragon 865 coupled with Snapdragon X55 modem onboard that supports both SA and NSA networks in terms of 5G connectivity. There will be 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Mi 10 series will run on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10 packs a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary lens (which you already might be aware because Xiaomi’s marketing team has been hyping it up all over social media with the hashtags #108MP and #108MPIsHere), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 20MP selfie camera is housed in the punch-hole cutout.

On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro equips 108MP primary sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP (f/2.0) super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The Mi 10 comes with a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging whereas the Mi 10 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.