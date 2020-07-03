Like its Chinese counterparts, Xiaomi is also known to have been working on a super-fast charging solution. The company has already shown off the 100W “Super Charge Turbo” technology that can juice up a 4,000mAh battery in about 17 minutes. But, it seems like Xiaomi has made further advancements as its upcoming 120W charger has been certified by China’s 3C certification agency.

This 120W charger from Xiaomi carries the model number MDY-12-ED and has been designed by HuntKey Electric. The company’s rival Vivo has already shown off its own 120W Super FlashCharge implementation last year. It’s capable of juicing up a 4,000 mAh battery from 0% to 50% in about 5 minutes. This means you might soon be able to fully charge your phone in about 15 minutes or under.

The screenshot above reveals that the charger tops out at 120W but can also operate at other charging speeds. This includes 15W (5V/ 3A), 27W (9V/ 3A), 66W (11V/ 6A), and 96W (20V/ 4.8A), which could be a big win for Xiaomi users.

A short hands-on video of this 120W charger recently found its way online. It had the same model number and a maximum output of 120W (20V/ 6A), as seen in the image below. It’s surprising to see this charger gain certification just a couple months after Xiaomi China’s President Lu Weibing shared technical difficulties being faced in the development of this charging technology.

Now, you must be wondering – which will be the first Xiaomi phone to arrive with this super-fast charger? Currently, there is now official information but the Mi Mix 4 or Mi Mix Alpha successor would be a good start. It is expected to launch in Q4 2020, so stay tuned for more information.