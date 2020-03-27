Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 series in China last month and will launch them globally later today even though the Indian launch got postponed. The company has reportedly started rolling out a new software update in the developer channel that promises huge improvements in the camera performance of the handset.

The main highlights of the update include a super video stabilization mode that brings stabilization and a better anti-shake effect while recording high-quality videos. It also improves 8K video recording capabilities with textured movie format and supports one-click 8K screenshot during video playback. Take a look at the rough translation of the official changelog below.

Super video stabilization upgrade Super Stabilizer Plus Larger format ratio Better anti-shake effect

Normal video shooting support zoom Supports smooth zoom Support Hitchcock shooting

Adjustable parameters for professional mode recording video Adjust video recording effects at any time Adjustable white balance, focus parameters, shutter time, ISO, EV parameters

8K video movie format 8K video recording, textured movie format Video playback, one-click 8K screenshot

Video tag function Recording video for a long time Album with backmarker keyframes

Album video compression Lossless image compression Easily save 50%+ space

Mi Clip Intelligently analyze video clips and automatically match cool transition music Support manual adjustment of subtitles, multiples, titles, and trailers VLOG blockbuster, one-click can now create a film



The update will reportedly be available on the stable version starting early April. It should hopefully be ready right in time when Xiaomi starts shipping its global variants of the Mi 10 series. The company could also be shipping the global Mi 10 variants with all these camera improvements.

The Mi 10 Pro scores an impressive score of 124 in DxOMark, right in line with the Oppo Find X2 Pro. It will be interesting to see if this new camera update would give the Mi 10 Pro an edge over the Find X2 Pro.