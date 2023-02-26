Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica Cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Reaches India

After initially launching in China last year, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has now reached Indian (and global) shores. This flagship smartphone is another product of Xiaomi and Leica’s partnership and comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and more high-end features. Here’s a look at the price and more details.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Launched at MWC 2023

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro starts at 1,299 Euros (~Rs 1,13,900) to take on the OnePlus 11, the iQOO 11, the Samsung Galaxy S23, and other flagship phones. The company did not reveal the Indian pricing at its MWC 2023 event but plans to reveal more details on February 28, as per their latest tweet.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specs and Features

Since the Xiaomi 13 Pro already made its debut a few months ago, we have an idea of what the product is like. The phone has the main highlight in the form of its camera system, which is backed by Leica. There’s the 1-inch 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX989 sensor (also seen on the Vivo X90 Pro+) with HyperOIS and Octa-PD Phase focusing, accompanied by a 50MP Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera (also doubles as a 5cm macro camera). There’s also a 32MP selfie shooter.

The collaboration with Leica has led to the introduction of the classic 3D Leica colors, Leica Native Dual Image Quality, some of the Leica filters, and more. Other features by Xiaomi include the enhanced CyberFocus, the Vlog Studio mode, and Dolby Vision HDR, and there is so much to try.

The performance part is known to be top-notch, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is based on TSMC’s 4nm process tech. You also get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The phone’s chassis has bits of nano-biological ceramic too for a premium feel. You get a big camera hump and a punch-hole screen. It is a big enough 6.73-inch 2K OLED hyperbolic flexible LTPO display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and SGS eye protection certification. It also supports an in-display fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The 4,820mAh battery on the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with the Xiaomi Surge chip for battery management and a fast and smart charging experience. There’s support for 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Additional details to note are dual 5G SIM support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth version 5.3,3400mm² ultra -large VC cooling, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC, GPS/Beidou/GLONASS/NavIC, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, among other things.